OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) PT Raised to C$5.00

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the stock’s previous close.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.39.

OceanaGold Price Performance

Shares of OGC stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.76. 729,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,383. The firm has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.95. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of C$2.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.78.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$364.40 million for the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

