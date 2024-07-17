OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $31,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 401,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,757,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 95,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $509,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 68,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter worth about $656,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,534. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.48. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $37.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.51.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on OGE

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.