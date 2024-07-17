Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 143.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,978 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. 2,297,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,631. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $227.80. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

