Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.99

Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 32141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSBC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $757.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 26.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Old Second Bancorp

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Second Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 300.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 24.7% in the first quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 50,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.