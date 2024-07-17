Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Holdings Decreased by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.86. 478,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,478. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

