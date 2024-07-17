Onex (TSE:ONEX) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Onex Co. (TSE:ONEX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.42 and last traded at C$99.00. 130,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 101,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$97.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Onex from C$115.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Onex from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Onex Price Performance

About Onex

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, upper-middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

