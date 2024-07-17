Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. CIBC decreased their target price on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Open Text alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OTEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

Open Text Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

About Open Text

(Get Free Report

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.