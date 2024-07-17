Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on OTEX. CIBC decreased their target price on Open Text from $38.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Open Text from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Open Text from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 1.12.
Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Open Text will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 161.29%.
Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.
