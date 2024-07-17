OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on OptimumBank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price target for the company.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.33. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $4.91.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,410 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 2.66% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

