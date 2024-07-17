Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.