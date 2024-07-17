Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE OGEN opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.61. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.