Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $8,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,409,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,564,000 after purchasing an additional 403,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,337,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OTIS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,096. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

