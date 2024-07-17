Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,861. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity

About Oxford Lane Capital

In other news, President Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 2,315,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oxford Lane Capital news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $25,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.