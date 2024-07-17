Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 19.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
Oxford Lane Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Lane Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,702,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,861. Oxford Lane Capital has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.17.
About Oxford Lane Capital
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.
