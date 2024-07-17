Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Down 0.5%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.52. 19,592,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 55,476,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.55 billion, a PE ratio of 237.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

