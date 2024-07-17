PaLM AI Trading Up 73.5% Over Last 7 Days (PALM)

PaLM AI (PALM) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, PaLM AI has traded 73.5% higher against the US dollar. PaLM AI has a total market capitalization of $38.03 million and approximately $735,528.05 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.45800507 USD and is up 19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $607,681.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PaLM AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

