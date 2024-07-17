Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $89.74

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $89.74 and last traded at $89.71, with a volume of 36941 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.83.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.31.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,388 shares in the company, valued at $37,485,091.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $560,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,485,091.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $80,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,230.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,023 shares of company stock worth $3,253,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLMR. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,904,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,726,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,076,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,752,000 after purchasing an additional 109,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,363,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after purchasing an additional 85,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Palomar by 5.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,399,000 after purchasing an additional 69,615 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

