Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 932,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 338,682 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.07.
Patria Investments Stock Down 1.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.
Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of Patria Investments
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 16.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 39.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.