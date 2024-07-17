Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 932,692 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the previous session’s volume of 338,682 shares.The stock last traded at $13.21 and had previously closed at $13.07.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $759.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.82.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.02 million. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patria Investments

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 89.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Patria Investments by 16.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 264,238 shares in the last quarter. Pertento Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 2,112,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 179,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 58,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 947,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 39.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 37,965 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

