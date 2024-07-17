PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Earns Sell Rating from Compass Point

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Compass Point in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $6.50 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Compass Point’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PNNT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut PennantPark Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

PennantPark Investment stock opened at $7.31 on Monday. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $476.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.53.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $4,412,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,055.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 216,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 197,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 154,594 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

