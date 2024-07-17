PensionBee Group (LON:PBEE) Shares Up 1.3%

PensionBee Group plc (LON:PBEE – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.07). 25,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 195,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158 ($2.05).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.20) price target on shares of PensionBee Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.
In other news, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total value of £31,565.31 ($40,935.43). In other PensionBee Group news, insider Mark Wood sold 274,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($1.98), for a total value of £419,786.10 ($544,399.04). Also, insider Christoph Johannes Martin sold 21,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £31,565.31 ($40,935.43). Company insiders own 49.87% of the company’s stock.
PensionBee Group plc, a direct-to-consumer financial technology company, provides online pension services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's technology platform allows its customers to combine their pensions and invest in a range of online plans, forecast how much they are expected to have saved by the time they retire, and make withdrawals from their pensions.
