Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target Cut to $210.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s previous close.

PEN has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Penumbra stock opened at $196.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra has a 12 month low of $170.59 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total value of $124,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,168,046.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

