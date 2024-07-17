Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) PT Lowered to $232.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $265.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PEN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Penumbra from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEN

Penumbra Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE PEN opened at $196.79 on Monday. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $170.59 and a fifty-two week high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $30,598.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,604. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penumbra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $1,887,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.