Peraso’s (PRSO) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 164.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Peraso in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock.

Peraso Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRSO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,016. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.82. Peraso has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Peraso had a negative net margin of 135.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peraso will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peraso news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,246 shares in the company, valued at $128,582.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

