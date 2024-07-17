PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Sees Large Volume Increase

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,109,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,307,225 shares.The stock last traded at $49.62 and had previously closed at $49.61.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58.

Institutional Trading of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

