Piper Sandler Increases Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $82.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.33% from the stock’s previous close.

NET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

NYSE NET opened at $83.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of -158.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,453,572.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,305,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,453,572.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,330,585.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,701.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 743,202 shares of company stock worth $58,088,425. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $11,639,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

