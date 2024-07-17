Piper Sandler Lowers Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target to $25.00

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

LBRT opened at $22.14 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Energy news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $91,897.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 785,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 4,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $91,897.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 785,207 shares in the company, valued at $16,497,199.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,893,551.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $3,932,731. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

