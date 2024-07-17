Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.30.

PL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.80 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Planet Labs PBC had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $60.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company's platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.