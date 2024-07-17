Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 on July 30th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th.
Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.
