Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $114.41

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.41 and last traded at $113.31, with a volume of 27687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

Get Plexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PLXS

Plexus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.51.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.75 million. Plexus had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $549,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,444 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.