Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.21. 14,724,852 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 39,419,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. B. Riley raised Plug Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Marathon Capitl reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $120.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.92 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,986,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $189,153,000 after buying an additional 999,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Plug Power by 41.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,374,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,687,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

