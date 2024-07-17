Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 208.32% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $2.50 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.98.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Up 3.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

PSNY opened at $0.97 on Monday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at approximately $518,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 399.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 21,971,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,571,426 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 118.4% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 241,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

