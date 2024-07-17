Pollux Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $91,824.92 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Pollux Coin token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $91,824.92 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pollux Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 39,541,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,655,914 tokens. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 39,541,060.45 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.28466127 USD and is down -3.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $156,707.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pollux Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pollux Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.