Polymesh (POLYX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.75 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymesh has a market cap of $143.26 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,069,708,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,069,403,870.89944 with 860,501,286.771881 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.28683785 USD and is up 1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $36,512,312.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

