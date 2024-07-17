Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.41

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $101.41 and last traded at $100.86, with a volume of 53793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.61.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). Popular had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

In related news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Popular during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Popular by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

