Portofino Resources (CVE:POR) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Portofino Resources Inc. (CVE:POR – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 1,120,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 592% from the average daily volume of 161,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Portofino Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Portofino Resources Company Profile

Portofino Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. The company holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Sapawe West property that comprises various claims totaling 1,147 hectares located in the Schwenger and McCaul Townships, Ontario; the Gold Creek property comprising various mining claims containing various contiguous cell units covering an area of approximately 4,036 hectares located primarily in the Duckworth Township, Ontario; and the Melema West gold property covering an area of 869 hectares located to the northeast of the town of Atikokan, Ontario.

