Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.45% from the stock’s previous close.

PRI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.25.

Shares of PRI traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.58. 11,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,529. Primerica has a 52-week low of $184.76 and a 52-week high of $256.56. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.12.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $742.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.57 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Primerica

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $668,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,208.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.44, for a total value of $341,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,466.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Primerica

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Primerica by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 22.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Primerica by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

