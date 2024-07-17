Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.390-5.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Prologis also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.39-5.47 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.94.

Get Prologis alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis stock opened at $125.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Prologis

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.