ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 56,127 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Marriott International worth $80,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 845.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.88.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $7.01 on Wednesday, hitting $248.10. 1,159,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,696. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.75 and a 52 week high of $260.57. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

