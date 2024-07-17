ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 18,887 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,036 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $8,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.2% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on SASR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SASR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,933. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.27 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

