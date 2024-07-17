ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 49,808 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 6,288.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Chemed worth $32,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Chemed by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Chemed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Chemed from $712.00 to $697.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total value of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.98, for a total transaction of $153,638.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.17, for a total transaction of $816,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,252,854.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,053 in the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHE traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.21. 103,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $547.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $584.98. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.41). Chemed had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $589.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 8.61%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

