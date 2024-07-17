ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ALLETE from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

ALLETE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ALE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.60. 650,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,362. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). ALLETE had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $403.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.26 million. Equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

ALLETE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.79%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Articles

