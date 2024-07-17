ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $8,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Busey by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,475,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 76,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 37,563 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $11,053,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Up 1.8 %

BUSE traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $27.80. The company had a trading volume of 425,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.31. First Busey Co. has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.06 million. First Busey had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,088.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman sold 16,539 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $389,328.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,092,960.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Joseph Powers sold 6,090 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $143,358.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 365 shares of company stock valued at $7,725 and sold 25,090 shares valued at $591,240. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About First Busey

(Free Report)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

