ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Otter Tail worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 10.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 4,836.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Otter Tail by 3.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 108.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otter Tail Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.69%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

