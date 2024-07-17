ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 629,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,573 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.88% of Southwest Gas worth $47,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.81. The stock had a trading volume of 371,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,072. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

