ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,390 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Marvell Technology worth $67,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $161,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,110 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 10.1 %

MRVL traded down $7.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,700,628. The stock has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a PE ratio of -62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.24.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

