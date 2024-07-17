ProShare Advisors LLC Has $30.57 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of RLI worth $30,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 320,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RLI during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 94.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of RLI by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RLI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.75.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of RLI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.15. The company had a trading volume of 197,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,169. RLI Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $142.51.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

