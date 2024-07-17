ProShare Advisors LLC Has $35.02 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,428 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $35,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LECO. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.99. 425,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,754. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.19. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

