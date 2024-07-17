ProShare Advisors LLC Has $39.16 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,125 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.10% of Spire worth $39,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,541,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 349,393 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Spire by 275.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after purchasing an additional 229,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Spire by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 111,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,127,000 after purchasing an additional 80,405 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. 239,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.48.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $393,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

