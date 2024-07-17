ProShare Advisors LLC Has $40 Million Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,051 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Baker Hughes worth $40,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $551,555,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after buying an additional 1,395,083 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,658,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,579,000 after buying an additional 204,839 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,996,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,957,000 after buying an additional 470,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after buying an additional 1,822,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $36.16. 3,312,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

