ProShare Advisors LLC Has $44.85 Million Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $375.00 to $320.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.47.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,017. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.15. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 31.42%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

