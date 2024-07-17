ProShare Advisors LLC Has $60.20 Million Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,199 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $60,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $933,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $75,317.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,115.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DXCM stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,003. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

