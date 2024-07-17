ProShare Advisors LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 532,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,393 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in PG&E by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,516,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,523,828,000 after purchasing an additional 993,923 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in PG&E by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 57,860,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 48,578,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,878,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,285,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

PG&E Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PCG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.94. 15,062,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,605,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.22.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

