ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 715,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,566 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $41,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after acquiring an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after acquiring an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after acquiring an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.95. The company had a trading volume of 12,997,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,508,135. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

